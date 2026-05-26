Arab Finance: Arab Engineering Industries achieved net profits after tax at EGP 1.631 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, down by 65.86% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 4.778 million in Q1 2025, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) retreated to EGP 0.007 from EGP 0.019, while revenues fell to EGP 44.239 million from EGP 57.095 million.

Founded in 1989, the company is involved in the manufacture of wire-on-tube condensers.

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