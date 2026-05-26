Arab Finance: Sharm Dreams Company for Tourism Investment turned to net losses in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, incurring EGP 197.597 million, against net profits of EGP 18.722 million in Q1 2025, according to the financial results.

Revenues increased to EGP 98.913 million at the end of March 2026 from EGP 61.094 million a year earlier.

Loss per share hit EGP 3.73 in Q1 2026, versus an earnings per share (EPS) of EGP 0.32 in the first three months of 2025.

Founded in 1996, the company is a leading Egyptian group of companies specializing in offering high-end tourist, entertainment, and mixed-use real estate developments.

It is also involved in establishing, owning, managing, and equipping restaurants and cafeterias of all kinds, preparing and marketing food and beverages, as well as establishing, owning, managing, and equipping public and specialized hospitals, including the units and clinics attached to them.