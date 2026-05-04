Muscat – Investments in Oman’s aquaculture sector totalled RO349mn at the end of 2025, while fish farming production rose to 9,240 tonnes, according to data released by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources.

The figures underline steady growth in a sector positioned as a pillar of the sultanate’s blue economy strategy and food security plans.

The ministry said new investment agreements worth more than RO50mn were signed in 2025. The projects are expected to add over 15,000 tonnes of annual production capacity, focusing on shrimp and marine fish farming.

Of the total 2025 output, around 7,970 tonnes came from commercial farms and rest from integrated farming systems. The data indicates a gradual increase in production and expansion in operational capacity.

Dr Abdul Aziz bin Saeed Al Marzouqi, Director General of Fisheries Resources Development at the ministry, said the sector is undergoing a shift driven by rising investments and improved efficiency.

“The aquaculture sector is witnessing diversification in production activities, including shrimp, marine fish, oysters and abalone, in addition to seaweed and algae,” he said. “This supports the development of an integrated production system.”

He said integrated aquaculture models, which combine fish farming with agricultural or aquatic systems, are helping improve the use of resources and enhance sustainability.

Oman has set a target to raise aquaculture production capacity to about 252,000 tonnes by 2030 as part of its expansion plans.

Al Marzouqi said continued investment and regulatory support are expected to strengthen the sector’s contribution to the national economy in the coming years.

The aquaculture industry has been identified as a priority under broader efforts to diversify income sources beyond hydrocarbons. Authorities aim to attract local and foreign investors while expanding production capacity and improving efficiency across farming operations.

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