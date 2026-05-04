Muscat – The Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) has issued a new administrative decision regarding the transfer of public joint stock companies between market segments, marking a significant step in the ongoing development of Oman’s capital market.

According to the decision, 19 companies have been transferred from the MSX’s Parallel Market to the Regular Market, effective May 7, 2026, after meeting the approved listing criteria.

The move reflects the market’s accelerating progress, supported by improved corporate financial performance and strengthened regulatory and operational frameworks.

‘This development represents a notable advancement in market structuring and confirms the readiness of these 19 companies to operate under the higher requirements of the Regular Market, in line with Article (39) of the Listing Rules under the Executive Regulations of the Capital Market Law,’ MSX said in a press statement.

The transfer reflects a clear improvement in the financial and operational performance of the companies concerned. Key indicators include stronger shareholders’ equity positions, improved average return on investment, as well as higher share turnover and trading activity. These factors underscore the growing efficiency of these companies and their ability to deliver sustainable returns while attracting increased investor interest.

The list of transferred companies includes prominent entities across key sectors such as energy, financial services, industry and logistics. Among them are OQ Exploration and Production, OQ Base Industries, Asyad Shipping, BankDhofar, Sembcorp Salalah, Phoenix Power and Musandam Power, among others that have demonstrated compliance with Regular Market requirements.

In contrast, one company has been transferred from the Regular Market to the Parallel Market due to non-compliance with the average return on investment criterion, reaffirming MSX’s commitment to maintaining clear and transparent listing standards that ensure the quality and sustainability of listed companies. Additionally, other companies have been moved from the Under Monitoring Market to the Parallel Market after meeting the relevant regulatory requirements.

This development forms part of MSX’s broader efforts to enhance market liquidity and efficiency through continuous updates to regulations, rules and trading mechanisms in line with international best practice. It also reflects MSX’s proactive approach to strengthening listing pipelines and encouraging companies to improve their financial and operational performance.

The Muscat bourse’s decision highlights a clear strategic direction towards building a deeper, more resilient and more attractive market. Expanding the number of companies in the Regular Market contributes to broadening the pool of listed investment opportunities, improving price discovery, and reinforcing investor confidence both locally and internationally.