DOHA: The Department of Meteorology has forecast hot daytime conditions inshore until 6pm on Monday, while offshore areas are expected to remain generally fine. However, the department warned of strong winds and high seas developing in northern offshore areas during the afternoon.

Winds inshore will be northwesterly to northeasterly at 5–15 knots, with gusts reaching up to 20 knots in some areas during the day. Offshore winds will be northwesterly at 5–15 knots, increasing to 23 knots in northern areas by the afternoon.

Sea conditions inshore are expected to range between 1 and 3 feet, while offshore seas will be between 2 and 4 feet, rising to around 7 feet in northern areas later in the day. Visibility both inshore and offshore is forecast to range between 5 and 10 kilometres.

The highest temperature expected in Doha is 39°C.

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