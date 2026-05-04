Doha, Qatar: The net profit of the companies listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) reached QR12.763bn in the first quarter (Q1) of this year, compared to QR13.198bn for the same period in last year showing a decline of 3.29 percent. This real estate, insurance and telecom sectors witnessed an increase during the first quarter.

According to the data published on its website yesterday, QSE noted that all companies listed on the QSE (excluding Al-Faleh Educational Holding Company) have disclosed their financial results for the period ending on March 31, 2025 as the fiscal year for the company ends as of August 31. Meanwhile disclosure of the Qatari German Medical Devices’ will be on May 12, 2026.

The banks and financial services sector which has 13 listed entities saw a quarter-on-quarter decrease of 1.63 percent totaling QR7.503bn.

The consumer goods and services sector which has 12 listed entities witnessed a 3.07 percent decline reaching QR465m at the end of first quarter from January to March. The industrials sector saw a 17.53 percent quarter-on-quarter decline reaching QR1.831bn at the end of Q1.

Meanwhile the insurance sector with seven companies, registered total of QR441m during Q1 2026 compared QR410m in the previous year showing a surge of 7.52 percent in the review period.

The real estate segment with four listed entities witnessed a surge of 11.06 percent on quarterly basis to QR546m during first quarter of this year. Meanwhile the total net profit of telecom sector amounted to QR1.206bn showing a increase of 7.51 percent while the net profit of firms in transport which has three listed companies reached QR769m, in the first quarter of 2026.

The QSE general index closed yesterday’s trading higher by 45.51 points, or 0.43 percent, to close at 10,553.42 points.

During the session, 111,453,130 shares, valued at QR350m, were traded in 17,181 transactions across all sectors.

Shares of 36 companies rose, while 19 companies saw a decline in their share price, and four companies maintained its previous closing price.

Market capitalisation at the end of the trading session amounted to QR627.766bn, compared to QR624.649bn in the previous session.

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