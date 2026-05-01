Muscat --- Muscat Stock Exchange "MSX 30" index closed at8,369.48 points today, up by 101.3 points, or 1.23 percent, from the previoussession's close of 8,268.13 points.

Tradingvalue fell to RO 88,510,079, a decrease of 15.5 percent from RO 76,611,870recorded in the last session, according to the MSX's report.

Marketcapitalisation dropped by 0.387 percent from the previous trading day toapproximately RO 38.43 billion.

Non-Omani investors recorded purchases worth RO 14,001,000, accounting for 15.82 percentof total trading value, while sales reached RO 8,323,000, or 9.40 percent. Netnon-Omani investment consequently edged up by RO 5,679,000, or 6.42 percent.

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