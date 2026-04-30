MUSCAT — OQ Gas Networks (OQGN), the operator of Oman’s national gas transportation system, delivered a strong financial and operational performance in 2025, underpinned by robust network reliability, strategic asset expansion and continued progress on its long-term growth and energy transition agenda.

The majority state-owned company — part of OQ Group — reported revenue of RO 209 million for the year, up significantly from RO 154.8 million in 2024, while EBITDA rose to RO 82.4 million. OQGN’s market capitalisation stood at approximately RO 840.14 million on the Muscat Stock Exchange, the publicly traded company revealed in its 2025 Annual Report.

Operationally, OQGN maintained high system reliability across its nationwide infrastructure. Total gas deliveries reached 42.4 billion cubic metres (BCM), supported by 100 per cent asset availability and zero customer interruptions — an achievement that underscores the company’s critical role in sustaining Oman’s energy supply.

“In our 25th year, network performance remained robust, with 42.4 BCM of gas delivered, 100% asset availability and zero customer interruptions across more than 4,368 km of pipelines — clear evidence of OQGN’s critical national role”, said Chief Executive Officer Mansoor al Abdali.

OQGN’s pipeline network expanded to 4,368 km in 2025, an increase of 133 km compared to the previous year, while total system capacity reached 76.3 BCM. The network serves more than 130 industrial customers and forms the backbone of Oman’s power generation, industrial development and LNG export activities.

Key project milestones during the year included the completion of the Central 48-inch pipeline project and the commissioning of the largest flow measurement system in the company’s history. These developments are expected to enhance system resilience, improve energy efficiency and support rising demand for natural gas across the Sultanate of Oman.

In line with its growth strategy, OQGN also advanced several business development initiatives. Notably, the company acquired BP’s Ghazeer pipeline assets, comprising 65 km of infrastructure, as well as gas transportation and connection assets linked to the Fahud Natural Gas Liquids Extraction (NGLE) facility. These acquisitions are aimed at strengthening network integration and expanding service capabilities.

Looking ahead, OQGN is positioning itself at the forefront of Oman’s energy transition. As the country’s designated Hydrogen Network Operator, the company is playing a central role in developing infrastructure for low-carbon energy systems. During 2025, OQGN signed a hydrogen pipeline cooperation agreement with Belgium’s Fluxys and a memorandum of understanding with the Netherlands’ Gasunie covering hydrogen and carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS).

Additionally, OQGN has been recognised as Oman’s CO₂ transporter and has launched an expression of interest to assess market demand for a national carbon dioxide transportation network.

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