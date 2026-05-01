Doha: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index closed lower on Wednesday shedding 10.81 points, or 0.10 percent, to settle at 10,611.82 points.

A total of 196,111,832 shares were traded in 35,477 transactions across all sectors, valued at QR 482,068,206.325.

Shares of 14 companies advanced, while 37 declined, and two remained unchanged.

Market capitalization stood at QR 631,943,510,372.624, compared with QR 632,957,093,255.564 in the previous session.

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