ABU DHABI - The Abu Dhabi Labour Court has settled and disbursed more than AED309 million in financial entitlements to 12,536 workers in 2025, underscoring the efficiency of its judicial processes and enforcement system.

The performance reflects swift adjudication of claims in line with legal frameworks, supported by an advanced execution system that protects rights while supporting business competitiveness.

This annual achievement reflects a clear appreciation of the workforce in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, as the court marks International Workers’ Day, observed on 1st May each year, with accomplishments that affirm that safeguarding rights is the highest form of recognition for partners in development.

This performance is underpinned by an advanced judicial and technological system that enables prompt adjudication of disputes, ensuring the protection of both parties in the contractual relationship—workers and employers alike—through precise and transparent enforcement of the law. This guarantees workers' rights while ensuring business stability, directly reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global economic hub committed to providing a balanced and sustainable work environment.

In parallel with its judicial role, the Abu Dhabi Labour Court places significant emphasis on preventive efforts through its Labour Awareness Office, which has successfully reached thousands of workers in multiple languages.

This aims to promote legal awareness among all parties regarding their rights and obligations, contributing to the reduction of labour disputes and fostering sustainable and stable contractual relationships.

These efforts demonstrate the UAE’s vision of empowering workers as key partners in the development journey, reinforcing a culture of balance between fulfilling duties and obtaining entitlements. This, in turn, supports national economic growth and strengthens the country’s leading position as a global destination for work and investment.