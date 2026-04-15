Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah has introduced new co-working passes at Lobby Lounge, now available daily, with three flexible packages designed to suit different work styles.

From a simple workspace setup to a full day combining work, dining and a family beach escape, the new offering gives Dubai residents a flexible way to work from a relaxed beachfront location on Palm West Beach.

Set within the resort’s Lobby Lounge, the new co-working passes offer a comfortable, open space with stunning views across the Palm, along with access to the resort’s dining and leisure facilities depending on the chosen package. -TradeArabia News Service

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