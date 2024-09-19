DP World has been recognised as one of the Best Workplaces for Millennials in the GCC by Great Place to Work.

The recognition, driven by positive feedback from millennial employees who constitute 55% of DP World GCC's workforce, highlights the company's ongoing efforts to cultivate a supportive and empowering work environment.

The Certification recognises organisations that excel in creating outstanding employee experiences and demonstrating exceptional people practices. As a global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work surveys 10,000 companies each year across 90 countries.

The accolade comes following DP World's Great Place to Work certification earlier this year, further affirming its position as an employer that prioritises the needs of a diverse workforce, said a top official.

"Our people are at the centre of our business, and their dedication is essential in achieving our strategic vision. These recognitions validate our commitment to creating a values-driven workplace where employees feel inspired, engaged and empowered. As we continue to grow, we remain focused on enhancing our workplace culture to attract and retain top talent," remarked Marwan Al Jassmi, the Senior Vice President of People at DP World GCC.

"We strive to create an environment that prioritises their wellbeing and encourages growth and purpose, contributing to the UAE's economic success," he stated.

Al Jassmi pointed out that DP World's status as an employer of choice was reflected in various initiatives supporting employee growth and innovation.

The company is deeply committed to upskilling its workforce through advanced career development programmes, ensuring that employees are equipped with the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving industry, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

