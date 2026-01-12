Doha - Under the patronage of His Highness the Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, QatarEnergy will host the 21st International Conference & Exhibition on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG2026) in Qatar, the Home of LNG.

From February 2 – 5, the iconic Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) will become the global hub for LNG, welcoming industry experts, policymakers, and innovators from more than 80 countries to the world’s most prestigious LNG event.

Under the theme: “Leading LNG: Powering Today and Tomorrow”, LNG2026 will spotlight market trends, breakthrough technologies, and innovations shaping a sector that remains essential for global energy security and a cornerstone of the energy transition.

Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy HE Saad Sherida Al Kaabi said, “The State of Qatar is proud to host the 21st International Conference & Exhibition on Liquefied Natural Gas for the second time in this event’s history. It is our honor to welcome the international energy community for a meaningful conversation on the vital role and future of this reliable and affordable source of energy.”

Al Kaabi added: “The responsible development of Qatar’s natural gas reserves, coupled with enduring partnerships and strategic investments, has positioned QatarEnergy as a major global LNG player and helped establish LNG as the cornerstone of growth and the primary vehicle for achieving fair and equitable access to cleaner energy.”

The conference will feature high-level panel discussions and interactive sessionson critical topics including LNG’s role in meeting global energy demand and its competitive advantages. page 8

