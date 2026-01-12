RIYADH — The number of trips registered via ride-hailing apps in Saudi Arabia has exceeded 43 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 54.26 percent compared to the same quarter of last year, according to the quarterly statistical bulletin, released on Sunday by the Transport General Authority (TGA).

These figures reflect the growing reliance of individuals on ride-hailing apps as a preferred mode of transportation within cities, given their widespread use across the Kingdom and the advanced, highly efficient services they offer.

Regarding the regions of Saudi Arabia, the authority explained that Riyadh topped the list in the number of trips carried out, recording a percentage of 44.56 percent of the total trips, while Makkah came second with 21.89 percent, followed by the Eastern Province with 14.20 percent while Madinah came fourth with 5.94 percent and then Asir with 3.2 percent.

Asir was followed by Al-Qassim with 2.95 percent, Tabuk at 2.39 percent, Hail at 1.83 percent, Jazan at 1.24 percent, Najran at 0.67 percent, Al-Jouf at 0.57percent, the Northern Borders region at 0.32 percent and Al-Baha at 0.23 percent.

It is noteworthy that the authority is working to improve and raise the quality of services provided through passenger transport applications, ensuring the provision of efficient and reliable transportation services that meet the needs and expectations of users in various regions of the Kingdom.

