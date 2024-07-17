DUBAI - The UAE and the Philippines discussed opportunities for enhancing collaboration in the field of human resources and labour.

The discussion took place at the fourth meeting of the Joint Technical Committee on Labour and Domestic Workers, held at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) headquarters in Dubai.

The meeting was chaired by Shayma Al Awadhi, Assistant Undersecretary for Communication and International Relations at MoHRE, and Felicitas Q. Bay, OIC Undersecretary for Foreign Employment and Welfare Services at the Philippines’ Department of Migrant Workers.

The meeting explored the latest legislative developments regulating labour relations and domestic workers in the UAE, including social protection systems, worker welfare programmes, processes for addressing labour complaints, and plans for enhancing cooperation in workforce development.

The meeting was attended by Abdulla Al Nuaimi, the Ministry’s Assistant Undersecretary for Domestic Work Affairs, Alfonso Ferdinand, Ambassador of the Philippines to the UAE, Mardomel Melicor, Assistant Secretary for Middle Eastern and African Affairs at the Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs, Mario T. Zinampan - Assistant Secretary, Policy and International Cooperation at the Philippines’ Department of Migrant Workers, and a number of officials from both sides.