RIYADH: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Peru is in line with the six-member bloc's aspirations to bolster its relations with the international community, its chief said on Thursday.

The deal aims to ratchet up dialogue between the Riyadh-based bloc and Lima over matters of mutual concern, Jassim Al-Budaiwi said in a statement after holding talks with Peru's Foreign Minister Elmer Schialer, hailing the agreement as a step towards greater political and economic cooperaton.

The MoU is expected to broaden the scope of bilateral cooperation across fields running the gamut from politics and food security to culture and education, he added.

