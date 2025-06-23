Muscat: The Maritime Security Center announced the rescue of 20 Crew Members southeast of Salalah’s coast after sinking of the commercial vessel

The Maritime Security Center announced today the sinking of the commercial vessel Phoenix 15, registered under the Comoros flag, approximately 20 nautical miles southeast of Salalah’s coast.

The incident prompted an immediate response, and all 20 crew members aboard were successfully rescued by the nearby commercial ship Gulf Barka, which was in the vicinity at the time.

