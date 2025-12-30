Doha: Hamad Port is rapidly solidifying its status as a major regional transhipment hub, playing an increasingly pivotal role in Qatar’s logistics-led economic growth and broader Vision 2030 diversification strategy.

According to industry analysts and recent official data, rising volumes of transit cargo and expanding global shipping links are driving momentum at the country’s flagship maritime gateway.

In 2025, transhipment activity continued to rise, with ports across Qatar, led by Hamad Port, reporting consistent increases in container transshipments, reflecting growing confidence among international shipping lines. Transhipment volumes surged by double-digit percentages in recent months, underscoring the nation’s appeal as a regional logistics hub.

The port’s strategic location at the crossroads of key East-West and North-South maritime trade routes, coupled with state-of-the-art infrastructure and advanced handling technology, has enabled faster turnaround times and increased capacity.

Further cementing its competitive stature, Hamad Port recently achieved top ranking in the Gulf and placed 11th globally in the 2024 Container Port Performance Index, a benchmark for operational efficiency and service quality among container ports worldwide.

Transhipment volumes at Qatar’s ports rose by 12 percent in September 2025, reflecting the growing importance of Hamad, Doha and Al Ruwais ports in regional and international trade.

The three ports handled a combined 124,740 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) during the month, with transhipment activity recording a notable increase compared to August. Roll-on/roll-off (RORO) handling also surged by around 34 percent month-on-month, while general and bulk cargo exceeded 45,000 tonnes.

Mwani Qatar said that the strong performance underlines the resilience of the country’s maritime sector and highlights the effectiveness of investments in port infrastructure and advanced logistics capabilities. In September alone, Qatar’s ports handled 12,397 RORO units of vehicles, 3,881 heads of livestock and 36,879 tonnes of building materials. Vessel traffic remained robust, with 231 ships calling at the three ports during the month.

Officials noted that Qatar’s ports serve as a strategic link between Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe and the Americas, helping to reduce cargo transit times and improve supply chain efficiency. The ports also play a key role in supporting export and re-export operations, enabling local industries to reach international markets while contributing to the country’s economic diversification goals.

The September performance builds on strong momentum recorded earlier in the year.

During the first half of 2025, transhipment volumes through Qatar’s ports increased by 11 percent compared to the same period last year, with total container handling reaching more than 742,000 TEUs. Of this, approximately 368,000 TEUs were transhipped through Hamad Port alone, reinforcing its role as Qatar’s main gateway to world trade. Between January and June 2025, the ports handled over 810,000 tonnes of general and bulk cargo, nearly 57,000 RORO units, more than 351,000 heads of livestock and around 326,000 tonnes of building materials. Vessel arrivals during the period rose by 12 percent to 1,487 ships, reflecting increased confidence among global shipping lines in Qatar’s port infrastructure and services.

Hamad Port’s trajectory has been shaped by sustained investment in state-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge technology designed to ensure swift, secure and cost-effective cargo handling. The port offers extensive opportunities for cargo movement towards the upper Gulf, supporting markets such as Kuwait and Iraq, as well as southward connections to Oman. In addition, it serves as a gateway for marine tourism and plays a growing role in promoting maritime-related activities.The port’s expanding influence was also evident in its 2024 performance, when transhipment activity rose by 23 percent year-on-year.

Total container handling increased by 10 percent to 1.455 million TEUs, while RORO units surged by 62 percent and livestock volumes grew by 22 percent. These results highlighted Hamad Port’s rising prominence and the trust it has gained among international shipping companies.

