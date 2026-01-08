RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has scored remarkable achievement in the maritime transport sector during the year 2025, with its fleet recording a 32 percent growth rate compared to 2024. By this, the Kingdom secured second place globally in terms of the highest growth rates among the G20 countries.

This rapid growth is attributed to the continuous development of the maritime transport sector in the Kingdom, driven by a range of regulatory and operational initiatives, along with enabling investments, modernizing legislative frameworks, and enhancing the efficiency of national fleets.

During the beginning of 2024, the Kingdom recorded a growth rate of 6.4 percent compared to 2023, reflecting its year-on-year progress in the maritime transport sector.

The Transport General Authority said that this achievement aligns with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, which aims to solidify the Kingdom's position as a global logistics hub, as well as to enhance the maritime sector's role in supporting supply chains, develop the national economy, and improve the efficiency of international trade through Saudi ports.

The TGA noted that this progress underscores the Kingdom's commitment to developing its maritime transport system in accordance with best global practices, thereby supporting the sector's sustainability and reinforcing its strategic position among leading nations in this vital sector.

