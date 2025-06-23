Muscat: As part of the Shura Council’s commitment to monitoring employment and Omanisation initiatives and enhancing the role of national talent in key sectors, the Youth and Human Resources Committee hosted Mohsen Hamad Al-Hadhrami, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, along with a number of ministry officials.

The meeting focused on the efforts being made to empower and develop the national workforce within the energy and minerals sectors.

The session, held under the chairmanship of Younis Ali Al-Mandhari, Head of the Youth and Human Resources Committee, and attended by members of the Committee, began with a comprehensive presentation by the Undersecretary.

He highlighted the Ministry’s role in supporting and developing employment policies, underlining the need to strengthen ties between the Ministry, employment institutions, the labour market, and educational institutions.

He also outlined the key challenges facing institutions and companies operating in the petroleum sector and called for innovative solutions to boost employment and Omanisation in this strategic sector.

He affirmed that the Ministry remains committed to empowering national talent and integrating them into organisations within the oil and energy sectors.

Following the opening remarks, the Committee members were briefed through a presentation by a Ministry expert on ongoing efforts to enhance Omanisation rates in operating companies across the oil and gas sector, as well as in contracting and service companies.

The presentation also featured an overview of the “Energy Sector Human Resources Forum,” which serves as an important platform for exchanging ideas and experiences on strengthening national competencies.

Key themes of the forum and the number of participating companies were outlined.

The briefing included a detailed explanation of the “PetroJobs” platform, which offers a comprehensive database of available jobs in the sector.

Recent statistics were shared on job opportunities posted, registered users, and the nature of jobs listed.

The presentation also shed light on the “Tawteen” platform, a key initiative designed to enhance employment opportunities for citizens.

Additionally, the efforts of “Tactive Provac Oman” Institute and Oman Energy Institute were highlighted for their role in preparing Omani talent for the energy and minerals labour market.

Further, the role of the Oman Society for Petroleum Services (OPAL) was addressed in supporting the Omanisation strategy.

The presentation detailed the strategy for Omanisation in the mining sector, which aims to increase Omani employment in mining projects, particularly in concession areas, ensuring that local communities benefit from the resulting economic opportunities.

The session included extensive discussions between the Committee members and the Undersecretary, focusing on several main topics.

Key among them was the need to empower and qualify national talent for various technical and administrative roles in the energy and minerals sectors, and to increase Omanisation rates in companies operating in these areas.

The discussion stressed the importance of having clear, actionable plans and initiatives to expand employment opportunities in the oil and energy sectors.

The Committee also addressed the importance of coordination between the Ministry, higher education institutions, and specialised training institutes to ensure that academic outputs align with the needs of the job market in the energy and minerals sectors—particularly by training university students through institutes affiliated with the energy and minerals industries.

Regarding the mining sector, the Committee emphasised the necessity of obligating companies to employ and train national talent, especially in concession areas, as part of their social responsibility towards local communities.

It also called for an assessment of the quality and effectiveness of specialised training institutes in preparing and qualifying personnel for this sector.

In conclusion, the Committee Chair praised the Ministry of Energy and Minerals for its efforts in supporting Omanisation policies and improving the working environment across both sectors.

He stressed the importance of sustained cooperation and coordination between the Ministry and relevant stakeholders to achieve national goals related to employment and the development of Omani human resources.

