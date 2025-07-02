AMPO POYAM VALVES has been selected to supply highly engineered cryogenic valves for the Maximising Ethane Recovery and Monetisation (MERAM) project, one of Adnoc’s major strategic initiatives aimed at boosting the recovery of ethane from gas and enable its monetisation.

The project, awarded to the joint venture between Técnicas Reunidas and National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC), will be executed in the United Arab Emirates, with the main facilities located at the Habshan 5 gas processing plant in Abu Dhabi. With an investment of $3.6 billion, MERAM is set to become a key pillar in Adnoc’s long-term strategy to enhance ethane recovery and support the country’s industrial growth.

As part of this ambitious project, AMPO will deliver a total of 116 cryogenic valves in 2025 and 2026, including 68 valves larger than 12”, and 48 valves smaller than 12”, with some valves reaching up to 24″, 30″, and 36″ in size.

These valves will operate under extremely low-temperature conditions, ensuring maximum reliability and safety throughout the ethane recovery process. The selection of AMPO is a testament to our proven expertise and track record in cryogenic valve technology.

Técnicas Reunidas and Adnoc turned to AMPO POYAM VALVES not only for our product quality and technical reliability, but also because of our long-standing experience with large-scale energy projects and cryogenic applications. This partnership reinforces AMPO’s position as a trusted global leader in highly engineered cryogenic valve solutions for the most demanding service conditions.

