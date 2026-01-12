Danfoss, the Danish multinational engineering group, has announced that it has acquired the district energy software of Enfor, a leading energy forecasting and optimisation solutions provider in Europe.

Danfoss had been a minority shareholder in Enfor since 2020. By fully acquiring its district heating software business, Danfoss enhances the capabilities and accuracy of its Leanheat network suite for district energy utilities to include data-driven temperature optimization, intelligent load forecasting and micro weather forecasting, which support district energy utilities and energy companies with their green transitions.

The Danfoss Leanheat solution combines cutting-edge technology, data analytics, and artificial intelligence to optimise energy consumption and improve operational efficiency of district energy and buildings.

"District Energy is an important topic for Danfoss, and very much relevant for our region, where we focus more on District Cooling solutions. Implementation of AI technology is key in enhancing energy efficiency and achieve ambitious decarbonization goals set by Mena countries, stated Ziad Al Bawaliz, Regional President at Danfoss Turkey, Middle East and Africa.

The latest Danfoss Impact White Paper reveals that an ambitious but realistic roll out of demand-side flexibility technology in the EU and UK can save 40 million tons of CO2 emissions each year by 2030, more than Denmark’s domestic climate footprint.

With countless solutions on the market focused on siloed changes, utilities, building owners, and public stakeholders are left without a holistic solution, it stated.

Danfoss Leanheat offers innovative end-to-end software systems and services for the control and optimization of district energy systems - from people to production.

Enfor’s solution will be a core part of Danfoss Leanheat and going forward the Danfoss team will continuously evolve the combined solution to develop new features to meet the needs of the evolving market.

After the separation of the district heating activities, Enfor will continue as an independent legal entity and will focus on developing its advanced machine learning technologies for the electricity sector, with a dedication to renewables and the green energy transition.

Jürgen Fischer, President Danfoss Climate Solutions, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Enfor’s district energy experts and software to Danfoss. Together we can offer a complete solution to utilities for measuring and optimizing the energy efficiency of district energy networks, to better serve our customers. For Danfoss, scaling and enhancing our digital portfolio and offerings is a key priority."

"By unlocking the potential of artificial intelligence, connectivity, and optimization tools, we make it possible for the utilities and service providers to effectively meet the growing demands for energy efficiency while improving business operations and costs," he noted.

On the strategic acquisition, Mikkel Westenholz, CEO Enfor A/S, said: "We are happy that our district heating services have found a new home with Danfoss, who will be able to integrate the services into their digital platform, and bring the services to the market through their global organisation."

"It has been an exciting journey for Enfor, where we were an early pioneer for the use of data and machine learning in forecasting and optimization of energy systems. We see it as a strong validation of our business and technology, that a company like Danfoss has acquired our district heating and cooling technology, and we will continue our journey with a focus on renewable energy and the power sector," he added.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

