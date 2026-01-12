KUWAIT CITY - The Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy has begun implementing two contracts to supply and extend fiber optic cables between existing main substations, the ministry announced on Sunday.

Engineer Fatima Jawhar Hayat, the ministry’s spokesperson, said the initiative aims to enhance the efficiency of the communications system supporting the ministry’s operational networks. She described the step as part of the ministry’s strategic plan to develop infrastructure and advance digital transformation.

Hayat explained that the project involves excavation and laying underground fiber optic cables to link main substations and power stations with monitoring and control centers via dedicated underground routes. Existing overhead wires on the ministry’s lines will be replaced with underground fiber optic cables, improving operational efficiency, control, and remote management of the electrical system.

She added that a weekly schedule detailing project locations will be published in advance to allow coordination and review. Hayat emphasized that the ministry is committed to transparency and ongoing communication with citizens, residents, and governmental and private entities.

The ministry also affirmed that work site infrastructure will remain unaffected and will be restored to normal condition upon project completion, which is being carried out according to the highest quality and safety standards and within the approved timeframe.

