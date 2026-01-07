ADNOC today announced the Final Investment Decision (FID) for the SARB Deep Gas Development, a strategic project within the Ghasha Concession located offshore of Abu Dhabi.

The development will deliver 200 million standard cubic feet per day (scfd) of gas before the end of the decade, enough energy to power more than 300,000 homes daily.

This technically advanced project will embed advanced technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) and will be operated remotely from Arzanah Island, leveraging existing infrastructure to maximise efficiency and enhance safety.

Musabbeh Al Kaabi, ADNOC Upstream CEO, said, "We are pleased to confirm the final investment decision for the SARB Deep Gas Development. This strategic project within the Ghasha Concession reinforces the progress we are making to fully unlock Abu Dhabi’s world-class gas resources, supporting UAE gas self-sufficiency and strengthening the nation’s role as a reliable exporter to international markets. The development will leverage advanced technologies and AI and maximizes synergies across ADNOC’s offshore infrastructure, unlocking efficiencies and value.”

Located 120 kilometres offshore from Abu Dhabi, the project comprises a new offshore platform with four gas production wells which connect to Das Island, where gas will be tied into ADNOC Gas facilities for upstream treatment, maximising the integration with other ADNOC projects.