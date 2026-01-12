Senior energy market analysts and advisory leaders have confirmed their participation as speakers at the Libya Energy & Economic Summit (LEES) 2026, as Libya accelerates upstream investment, advances its first licensing round in nearly two decades and targets crude oil production of 1.6 million barrels per day (bpd) by the end of 2026.

Haythem Rashed, Managing Director, Quidux Consulting Limited; Jennifer Jumbe, Director-Energy & Natural Resources, S&P Global Commodity Insights; and Cristina Tomé Martinez, Technical Research Associate Director-Upstream Energy, S&P Global Commodity Insights, will contribute expert market perspectives at the event.

Scheduled for January 24-26, 2026, in Tripoli, the fourth edition of LEES is held under the theme “Infrastructure & Investment Driving Energy Growth” and is officially endorsed by the Office of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Oil and Gas and the National Oil Corporation (NOC). The summit takes place as Libya records its highest oil output in over a decade and moves to attract international capital to upgrade aging infrastructure and unlock new exploration potential across its major basins.

Libya’s hydrocarbon sector remains the backbone of the national economy, accounting for approximately 90% of government revenues, 95% of exports and more than 60% of GDP. The NOC’s near-term objective to raise production from around 1.36 million bpd to 1.6 million bpd by end-2026 forms part of a longer-term ambition to reach 2 million bpd within three to five years. Achieving these targets will require sustained foreign investment, estimated at $3-4 billion for infrastructure modernization, alongside political and security stability.

Providing critical data, research and market intelligence on Libya’s oil and gas sector, S&P Global Commodity Insights closely tracks the country’s production recovery and its ambition to reach up to 2 million bpd by 2027. S&P analysis highlights that while Libyan output reached a 12-year high in mid-2025, the sector remains sensitive to political volatility, underscoring the importance of resilient infrastructure and long-term investment frameworks.

Meanwhile, Quidux – formed in 2020 – is a boutique advisory firm specialiSing in the Libyan energy market. The firm provides analytical and strategic advisory services to public and private institutions.

Recent upstream momentum in Libya includes the resumption of exploration and drilling by international majors such as Eni and bp in the Ghadames Basin, Repsol in the Murzuq Basin, and renewed commitments by TotalEnergies, OMV and others. Gas development is also gaining strategic importance, with major projects aimed at strengthening domestic supply and exports to Europe, including via the GreenStream pipeline to Italy.

“The participation of analysts and advisory experts from S&P Global Commodity Insights and Quidux Consulting reflects the growing demand for high-quality data, insight and strategic guidance as Libya reopens its upstream sector,” states James Chester, CEO, Energy Capital & Power.

LEES 2026 will convene government stakeholders, national and international oil companies, investors and service providers to examine Libya’s production outlook, licensing strategy and infrastructure pipelines. The summit offers a platform for dialogue, partnerships and deal-making in one of Africa’s most significant hydrocarbon markets.

