Musandam, a governorate in northern Oman, is quickly establishing itself as one of the Gulf’s most captivating travel spots. Its stunning scenery — with towering mountain ranges meeting the sea along the Strait of Hormuz — has long drawn explorers and nature lovers. But in recent years, Musandam has stepped up as a popular holiday destination, especially for visitors from neighbouring countries like the United Arab Emirates, eager to escape their busy cities for something more natural and peaceful.

This quiet shift is backed by government efforts to develop the region’s tourism infrastructure while preserving its untouched beauty. Luxurious resorts, traditional dhow cruises, and eco-friendly tours are now common sights in Musandam, all aimed at attracting International visitors looking for an authentic Arabian coastal experience without the crowds often seen in more developed parts of the Gulf.

Getting There Made Easy

One of the main reasons Musandam is so popular is how straightforward it is to reach from the Gulf States. For visitors from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and other parts of the UAE, the journey is remarkably easy — just a few hours by car or bus.

Many opt for a direct drive, taking the Emirates’ border crossing at Al Dhahirah and continuing on through the Sultanate’s border post at Khasab. The drive covers approximately 200 km from Dubai, and with good roads, it usually takes around 2.5 to 3 hours. Along the way, travellers enjoy scenic mountain views and the chance to explore small towns and villages.

Alternatively, many tour companies operate day trips and overnight packages from Dubai and Abu Dhabi that include transportation, guided tours, and accommodation. These trips often feature organised boat trips, visits to scenic spots like Khor Najd, and cultural experiences — all tailored to make the journey hassle-free.

The other option is flying: Musandam’s Khasab Airport has regular flights from Muscat, Oman’s capital. From there, visitors can take a short drive to the coast. However, given the proximity from the UAE, most travellers prefer the road trip for its flexibility and the chance to see the landscape en route.

What to See and Do in Musandam

Once in Khasab — the region’s main town — there’s no shortage of things to do. The coastline is dotted with beautiful fjords, called “khors,” which have earned Musandam a reputation as the “Norway of Arabia” — thanks to their dramatic, steep cliffs and calm waters. Among these, Khor Najd stands out as one of the most serene and picturesque.

Getting to Khor Najd involves a scenic drive or a boat ride. The drive takes around 30 to 40 minutes in a sturdy vehicle, winding through mountains and offering panoramas of rugged landscape. For a different perspective, visitors often choose a dhow cruise. These traditional boats sail across the Strait of Hormuz, stopping at the khors and hidden coves along the coast. Many cruises include opportunities to snorkel or swim in the clear waters, where coral reefs and colourful fish thrive just beneath the surface. Watching playful dolphins leap alongside the boat is a common highlight.

Once at Khor Najd, boat trips are on offer to explore surrounding coves, caves, and salt flats. Many tours include visits to nearby fishing villages, where visitors can see traditional Omani life still going strong. The calm waters make it ideal for swimming and snorkelling — with colourful coral reefs, schools of fish, and occasional sightings of small reef sharks adding to the excitement.

Activities for Every Traveller

Beyond cruising and water sports, Musandam offers a variety of activities. Adventure seekers can try scuba diving in search of vibrant underwater life, while hikers and photographers enjoy trails with panoramic views of the fjords and surrounding mountains. There’s also a burgeoning eco-tourism scene, with operators offering guided tours that educate visitors about local wildlife, marine conservation efforts, and the importance of preserving this fragile environment.

For those interested in cultural experiences, visiting traditional fishing villages provides an authentic glimpse into local life. Many of these villages have small markets where travellers can buy handmade crafts, fresh seafood, and enjoy local hospitality.

In the evening, the tranquillity of Khor Najd makes for a perfect spot to relax and watch the sunset. As the daylight fades, the entire area is bathed in warm amber light, and the dark sky reveals stars in a way that’s rare in the busy cities. The quiet, unspoilt environment is ideal for reflection, photography, or simply soaking in the moment.

Musandam’s appeal lies in its raw, untouched natural beauty and the peaceful atmosphere it offers visitors. With straightforward travel options, a variety of activities, and an accessible approach from nearby Gulf countries, it’s become a sought-after destination for those looking to escape urban pressure and reconnect with nature.

The scenic Khor Najd, with its calm waters surrounded by steep, rugged cliffs, remains a highlight of this coastal region — a place where land and sea come together in harmony, offering moments of quiet reflection and adventure alike. Whether you want a day at sea swimming amongst vibrant coral, a mountain hike for panoramic views, or simply a peaceful sunset watching the stars emerge, Musandam welcomes you to explore its treasures.

As this region continues to grow in popularity, sustainable tourism efforts will be key in maintaining its pristine environment. Visitors are encouraged to travel responsibly, respect local customs, and help preserve Oman’s remarkable coastline for future generations.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

