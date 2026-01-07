South Africans are travelling differently — more consciously, more creatively, and more connected than ever before. That’s one of the key findings from the Bryte Travel Index 2025: “The Age of Everywhere”, which tracks evolving travel patterns, behavioural shifts, and the changing nature of risk among South African travellers.

As the new year kicks off, families are taking more frequent, shorter trips; younger travellers are using AI to plan holidays; and multigenerational travel continues to surge. At the same time, travel decisions are becoming more deliberate, with safety, cultural immersion, value for money, and smarter planning central to how South Africans design their journeys.

Key trends

1. More frequent, shorter trips

Average single-trip durations have dropped from 28 days in 2022 to 23 days in 2025, as travellers opt for compact, well-planned getaways. Rising costs, currency pressure, and hybrid work arrangements are driving this shift toward flexible, modular travel.

2. Cultural immersion defines meaningful travel

Travellers increasingly seek to connect with local culture and community life. Destinations such as Turkey, Mauritius, and the UK remain firm favourites. At the same time, the US stands out for longer stays and higher exposure to travel risks, reflecting study, work, or family visits.

3. Smarter planning meets rising uncertainty

Geopolitical and economic unpredictability hasn’t deterred travellers. Instead, they’re planning more proactively — using AI tools, comparing insurance options online, and favouring providers that offer rapid support and clear communication.

4. Travel spans generations

Travel insurance usage shows South Africans of all ages, from infants to retirees in their 80s, are on the move. Older travellers generate higher-value claims due to long-haul and medical exposures, while family and multigenerational travel continues to grow.

“Travel is evolving; it’s no longer just about where you go, but how you experience it,” says Khulekani Njokweni, travel underwriting manager at Bryte Insurance Company Limited.

"The only way to truly know a place is to know its people and culture. We are seeing a powerful shift towards experiential travel. Travellers want to live the local rhythm, not just see the landmarks. At Bryte, we encourage South Africans to approach risk with purpose, to plan with care, travel with confidence, and see insurance protection as part of every great journey."

Looking ahead

The Index highlights that confident travel is about readiness as much as it is about adventure. South Africans are increasingly aware that informed decisions — from health precautions to logistical planning — are essential parts of every journey.

"South Africans are adventurous by nature, but they also value security and peace of mind," says Nokweni. "Our goal is to help travellers approach risk with purpose to be confident, prepared, and free to embrace new experiences, knowing that the right insurance protection for their trip is always in place."

All rights reserved. © 2026. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).