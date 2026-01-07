The UAE tourism sector delivered a robust performance last year, with its contribution to the national GDP rising to 15 per cent, compared to six per cent in 2021, said Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism.

Speaking a media briefing, he said the tourism sector's contribution to the GDP has reached a total value of AED291 billion ($79.24 billion). This reflects an exceptional growth of nearly 216 per cent over four years, he said.

He said the UAE economy is expected to grow by 5 per cent in 2025, driven by the continued expansion of non-oil sectors, whose contribution reached 77.5 per cent by the end of the first half of 2025.

He highlighted that this growth is supported by the UAE’s flexible economic policies and legislation, which enable business growth and expansion across new economy sectors.

He remarked that the year 2025 was a distinguished one on the economic and tourism fronts, witnessing various key achievements, including the registration of approximately 37,794 national and international trademarks.

Additionally, the number of registered trademarks also increased by 74 per cent over four years - a clear indicator of the vitality and attractiveness of the business environment for investments.

In the domain of intellectual property, 3,595 works were registered in 2025, achieving remarkable overall growth of 124 per cent over four years.

