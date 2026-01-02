For several decades, the government has been making strenuous efforts to develop the tourism sector and expand its reach to include all Omani governorates. However, the sector's contribution to the GDP remains modest, reaching only 2.7% last year. Authorities aim to increase this percentage to 3.5% by 2030 and to 5.3% according to the Oman Vision 2040.

Tourism indicators from the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism show that the total tourism output last year reached RO 2.1 billion ($5.4 billion), while the total direct added value of tourism reached RO 1.1 billion during the same year. Total tourism investments during the Tenth Five-Year Plan amounted to RO 2.6 billion. The data also shows that the tourism infrastructure is constantly developing, with an increasing number of hotels, rooms, tourist accommodations, hotel apartments and other facilities. The number of hotel guests reached 4.4 million, in addition to the 1.07 million visitors expected for the Khareef Dhofar Season (monsoon season) in Salalah in 2025.

On the heritage front, Oman boasts numerous historical and archaeological sites that are actively developed alongside tourism. Furthermore, several heritage and natural sites are inscribed on the World Heritage List. These sites undoubtedly include numerous castles, walls, forts, mosques, gates, towers, traditional houses and other historical landmarks.

Domestic tourism also witnessed significant growth, with the number of local visitors reaching approximately 13.6 million last year, reflecting the strong preference of Omanis and residents for domestic tourism.

In light of this activity, the government is working to enhance the country's position on the global tourism map through its active participation in international tourism exhibitions that be held in the region and in Asian and European countries. The aim is to promote and market Omani tourist, with developing tourism infrastructure and services. It can be said that Oman has become a promising tourist destination, not only within the region but also by striving to establish its presence on the global tourism map. It is working to boost visitor numbers, revenues and investments; and to promote its attractions internationally, all of which are positive indicators.

Meanwhile, relevant authorities are working to address the challenges facing tourism in Oman and to enhance the growth of this sector and increase its contribution to the GDP. As we know, Oman relies heavily on Gulf and regional markets to attract tourism, as many visitors are from GCC countries or neighbouring nations, making tourism vulnerable to economic and political fluctuations in the region. The sector's focus is also on attracting the "high-end tourism" segment or securing revenue from 3- to 5-star hotels, which, according to some analysts, makes Oman expensive compared to other countries in the region that offer greater diversity to attract a wider range of tourists. Some believe that the infrastructure and tourism services in certain Omani regions are inadequate and require continuous improvement and development, particularly in rural or natural destinations. This includes developing and improving transportation, providing more guide services and enhancing media messaging, promotion and advertising in various foreign languages.

Everyone knows there is regional and international competition in the tourism sector, both within the region and beyond. This necessitates diversifying tourism destinations and products so that tourists can access Oman's diverse natural landscapes.

All of this requires concerted efforts to develop and market these attractions by diversifying target markets, appealing to nature and adventure enthusiasts; and continuing international marketing through digital campaigns in multiple languages.

