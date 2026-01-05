Arab Finance: Egypt welcomed around 19 million tourists in 2025, recording a 21% growth rate compared to 2024, according to a statement issued by the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities.

On his part, Sherif Fathy, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, affirmed that this exceptional and unprecedented performance is backed by the country’s integrated strategy, which depends on highlighting the diversity of tourism patterns and products that Egypt offers.

This performance exceeds the global average growth rate, estimated by the United Nations World Tourism Organization at only 5%, Fathy added.

Last year, Cairo, Hurghada, Sharm El Sheikh, and Marsa Alam airports topped the list of airports receiving the highest number of tourists.

Archaeological sites and museums across the country, except the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization and the Grand Egyptian Museum, received 18.6 million visitors, marking a 33.5% increase compared to 2024.

Throughout 2025, tourist flights were operated from 193 cities worldwide to various Egyptian tourist destinations.