RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior has designated the unified number (992) and the Operations Section of the Airports Passports Department to facilitate communication with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) citizens stranded at the Kingdom’s airports.

In a statement released Monday, the Ministry addressed “citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries who are stranded in the Kingdom’s airports,” affirming that all necessary measures have been taken to host them and ensure their comfort.

The statement underscored the Ministry’s commitment to facilitating communication between stranded GCC nationals and their families in their home countries until conditions are suitable for their safe return “with honor and dignity.”

It reiterated that (992) is the unified hotline of the General Directorate of Passports and urged GCC citizens to report to the Operations Division of the Passports Department at airports for assistance.

© Copyright 2026 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

