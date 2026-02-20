RIYADH - MATARAT Holding has improved the operational readiness of its ecosystems at airports across Saudi Arabia in preparation for welcoming pilgrims and travelers during the holy month of Ramadan, which marks the peak Umrah season of the year.

The initiative is part of its ongoing efforts to enhance operational efficiency and provide a seamless travel experience around the clock.

The operational readiness plans include intensified monitoring in the field, better management of passenger flow within terminals, and enhanced technological solutions and digital services. These improvements aim to expedite processes and reduce passenger wait times.

MATARAT emphasizes that these efforts are an extension of its role in managing the operations of 27 airports across the Kingdom through its subsidiaries. The plans incorporate improved security and safety measures, activation of emergency response protocols, enhanced efficiency of support services, development of operational and communication coordination mechanisms, real-time monitoring of operations, risk assessments, crisis predictions, and effective crisis management to ensure business continuity and elevate the quality of service provided to passengers.

Additionally, the company continues to implement various development and operational initiatives aimed at enhancing airport infrastructure, improving service levels, and facilitating growth in travel, all in alignment with the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030. The initiatives also aimed to strengthen the capacity of the Kingdom's airports to accommodate the increasing number of passengers during different seasons.

