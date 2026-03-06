JEDDAH - The General Directorate of Passports is deploying advanced technologies at King Abdulaziz International Airport and Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport to facilitate faster travel procedures for Umrah pilgrims.

The directorate said electronic gate (E-gate) technology enables pilgrims to complete entry and departure procedures independently through biometric verification within seconds.

The system helps streamline passenger movement and reduce waiting times at passport control halls, particularly during the Umrah season in the holy month of Ramadan, when the number of pilgrims increases significantly.

The E-gates are part of broader plans by the Ministry of Interior to enhance the quality of services provided to pilgrims, improve the visitor experience, and strengthen operations at key entry points across the Kingdom.

© Copyright 2026 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

