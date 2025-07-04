TOKYO -- Japan and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) wrapped up the second round of negotiations for their free trade agreement (FTA) in Tokyo on Thursday, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.



The four-day meeting was attended by Japan's chief negotiator Katsuhiko Takahashi, Ambassador for International Economic Affairs, along with representatives from relevant ministries, and GCC chief negotiator Raja Al-Marzoqi and representatives from the GCC states, according to the ministry. The GCC has six members under its wing, namely Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain.



Since Monday, the two sides held active discussions on the modality of negotiations, as well as on General Provisions, Trade in Goods, Rules of Origin, Trade in Services, Customs Procedures and Trade Facilitation, investment, Intellectual Property, and other areas, the ministry said in a press release. Japan and the GCC also agreed to coordinate the dates of the third round of negotiations through diplomatic channels.



The two side launched FTA negotiations in 2006, but talks were suspended in 2009 before resuming last December. Japan relies on GCC members for over 90 percent of crude oil supply.

