Arab Finance: The Mineral Resources and Mining Industries Authority (EMRA) has approved the issuance and renewal of 53 licenses for mineral exploration and exploitation during the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025, as per a statement.

This move is part of the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources’ efforts to regulate mining activities and maximize the utilization of the country’s mineral wealth.

According to the authority, the approvals include 11 exploration licenses for a range of minerals, including vein feldspar, calcite, vermiculite, magnetite, iron oxide, and talc.

In addition, 15 exploitation licenses were granted for fluorspar, iron oxide, and phosphate, while 26 existing exploitation licenses were renewed for minerals including phosphate, iron oxide, glass sand, and vein feldspar.

Meanwhile, one land license application was also approved.

The ministry also approved the issuance of new licenses and the renewal of valid ones for 18 private companies and six public or public business sector companies, in line with established procedures and regulatory requirements.

