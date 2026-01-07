Bahrain - High-level discussions on a royal decree ratifying the Unified GCC Land Transport System, which was unanimously approved by Parliament and referred to the Shura Council for review, have been held.

Transportation and Telecommunications Minister Dr Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa emphasised that the unified system aims to facilitate movement and boost intra-GCC trade, while safeguarding national transport companies and avoiding any additional burden on citizens.

“The primary objective of the unified GCC land transport law is to ease mobility between member states, reduce delays at border crossings and support supply chain efficiency – without harming national carriers or imposing new costs on the public,” he said.

He explained that while the regulations are unified at the GCC level, each member state retains its own internal implementation mechanisms, allowing flexibility while ensuring consistency in standards.

“Unifying the legislative and regulatory framework addresses the wide disparity in laws and procedures between GCC countries, which currently causes complications and delays at border points,” the minister added.

Dr Shaikh Abdulla stressed that the unified system would actually strengthen Bahraini transport companies, not weaken them, by harmonising technical specifications for trucks and buses, standardising documentation and introducing a single operating card recognised across GCC states.

“This will facilitate the work of GCC transport companies, including Bahraini firms, reduce repeated violations and enhance compliance with regulations,” he said.

He revealed that the ministry had held a series of meetings with the Bahrain Chamber and its Transport and Logistics Committee, during which the unified law and its implications were reviewed in detail.

“The law will help address private sector challenges and open GCC markets further to Bahraini companies,” he noted.

However, he stressed the importance of mutual compliance.“If we demand respect for the law within Bahrain, Bahraini companies must also comply with transport regulations in other GCC states, including Saudi Arabia,” he said, pointing to recorded violations by Bahraini firms outside the kingdom that require corrective action.

