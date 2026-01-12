Arab Finance: Egypt's annual core consumer price index (CPI) inflation recorded 11.8% in December 2025, compared to 12.5% last November, the Central Bank of Egypt’s (CBE) data showed.

The monthly core CPI inflation registered 0.2%, down year-on-year (YoY) from 0.9% in December 2024.

Meanwhile, the annual urban headline CPI inflation remained unchanged at 12.3% in December when compared to November.

The monthly urban headline CPI inflation hit 0.2% in December 2025, lower than 0.3% in November.