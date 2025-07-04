India's markets regulator has widened its probe into alleged market manipulation by U.S. securities trading firm Jane Street to include other exchanges and indices, according to a source, after barring it from trading in the Indian markets earlier on Friday.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) barred Jane Street from buying and selling securities in the Indian market and also seized $567 of its funds.

SEBI and Jane Street did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Jayshree P. Upadhyay in Mumbai and Nandan Mandayan in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)