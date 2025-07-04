Salalah – The Environment Authority in Dhofar Governorate has launched an environmental awareness exhibition at Salalah Grand Mall, running from July 2 to 5.

The exhibition aims to promote public awareness of environmental protection and biodiversity conservation. Visitors can explore a rich display of wildlife imagery and learn about rare and endangered species native to the region, including the Arabian leopard, Nubian ibex, Arabian gazelle, as well as various bird and reptile species.

The initiative is part of ongoing efforts to foster environmental responsibility and highlight the ecological heritage of the Sultanate of Oman.

