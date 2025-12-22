SUHAR - The Al Batinah North Green Initiative continues to serve as a cornerstone of the governorate’s annual development plan, demonstrating a strong commitment to environmental sustainability and community wellbeing.

Aiming to increase green coverage by 5.2 per cent annually, the initiative seeks to improve air quality, reduce pollution, and enhance the quality of life by expanding urban green spaces in line with international standards.

As part of the initiative, the governorate’s central nursery is cultivating and planting 100,000 seedlings, contributing to Oman’s national goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. Trees play a vital role in absorbing carbon dioxide, reducing emissions, and addressing climate change challenges.

Eng Ali al Jabri, Director of the Technical Affairs Department at Al Batinah North Municipality, said, “The Green Al Batinah North Initiative reflects our strategic vision to balance development with environmental responsibility. By expanding green spaces and engaging the community, we are not only improving the urban landscape but also protecting natural resources for future generations.”

Community participation is a key feature of the initiative, with programmes such as Best Neighbourhood and Best Home Garden competitions, open planting days, and educational visits for schools to the central nursery. These efforts foster environmental awareness and encourage public involvement in sustainability efforts.

Collaboration with OQ has resulted in the planting of 4,600 trees and shrubs within Sohar Industrial Port, significantly increasing green coverage in industrial areas and supporting carbon reduction goals.

The initiative has also introduced innovative public projects, including the governorate’s first women-only walking track and Oman’s first dedicated pathway for the visually impaired, inaugurated on White Cane Day in October 2024.

Resident Idris al Maqbali from Suhar noted, “The expansion of green spaces has made a real difference in our daily lives. Parks and walking paths have become healthier and more welcoming places for families. These projects are designed with people in mind and encourage us to adopt a more active and environmentally conscious lifestyle.”

Through smart farming technologies and the development of new public parks across the governorate, the Al Batinah North Green Initiative continues to promote a sustainable, inclusive and healthier future for the community.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

