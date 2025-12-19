The Environment Authority of Oman, through its Environmental Emergency Center, has begun the remediation of beach sand contaminated by a marine oil spill at Awqad Beach in Dhofar Governorate.

The project aims to safely return the treated sand to its original location in Salalah. The Authority has partnered with the Swiss-Omani company Arva Greentech Remediation SPC, which employs an innovative, environmentally certified, and emission-free technology for treating contaminated waste.

The project inauguration was held under the auspices of Dr Thomas Oertle, Swiss Ambassador to the Sultanate, who officially activated the Arvox SRT Plant, in the presence of Eng. Mouza Moosa al Salami, Director of the Environmental Emergency Center, along with Oskar Lienemann, CEO, and Gopakumar Pillai, Operations Manager at Arva Greentech Remediation AG.

The oil spill occurred in July, affecting extensive stretches of the coastline from Khor Salalah to Awqad Beach, as well as the western area of Raysut Beach, posing potential environmental risks. Thanks to the swift response of the Environment Authority and relevant national authorities, the spread of the contamination was effectively contained.

Specialised technical teams from the Directorate General of Environment in Dhofar, in coordination with Dhofar Municipality and other relevant bodies, promptly removed the pollutants using approved equipment as part of the National Oil Spill Response Plan, in collaboration with Salalah Port and specialised environmental protection companies.

The contaminated material, spanning 2.5 kilometers of beach, was transported to a temporary Arva facility in Muscat, where it was treated at the Arvox SRT Treatment Plant. Approximately 25,000 plastic bags of contaminated soil were screened and homogenised before processing.

A spokesperson from Arva highlighted that the project represents a significant advancement in environmental remediation efforts. They noted that returning the treated soil to its original location in Salalah is being carried out for the first time in a safe and natural manner, contributing to the restoration of coastal environments and the protection.



