AJMAN - Ajman Chamber has launched an initiative titled “Eco Smart Industry” to help member factories strengthen environmental performance and shift towards more sustainable production practices.

The initiative encourages private-sector establishments to adopt best environmental practices, rationalise energy consumption, implement clean energy solutions and deploy smart technologies to enhance productivity. It aims to reduce environmental impact, improve resource efficiency and support sustainable economic development.

In its initial phase, the initiative aims to engage more than 100 factories through an interactive online platform that facilitates the exchange of best practices and solutions related to sustainability, environmental balance, resource conservation, recycling, and energy efficiency. It will also raise awareness of the laws and regulations governing the sector, helping enhance the environmental and industrial performance of participating factories.

The chamber will also recognise establishments that demonstrate the highest commitment to sustainability best practices, corporate social responsibility, environmental balance and worker safety.

“Eco Smart Industry” is part of Ajman Chamber’s 2026 projects and programmes, supporting the objectives of Ajman Vision 2030 and UAE Vision 2031, and reinforcing the competitiveness of national industry by balancing economic activity with environmental protection and the efficient use of natural resources.