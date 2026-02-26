Abu Dhabi UAE: PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, and Yellow Door Energy, the leading sustainable energy partner for businesses in the Middle East and South Africa, have signed a master lease agreement to bring clean electricity to its network of hospitals and clinics in the UAE.

The 25-year agreement strengthens operational efficiency, improves long-term cost predictability and embeds sustainability into long-term asset planning. The on-site solar power plants are expected to generate approximately 23.5 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of clean electricity annually – equal to reducing carbon emissions by 7,200 metric tons – to further align with the UAE’s national Net Zero by 2050 Strategy.

Leya Al Damani, Chief Sustainability Officer at PureHealth, said: “This partnership sets a new benchmark for sustainable healthcare and reflects our responsibility to reduce the healthcare sector’s environmental footprint. By combining resilient infrastructure and reliable power we’re making our hospitals and clinics more operationally efficient to deliver uninterrupted, high-quality patient care. As we work towards net zero by 2040, this project forms a core component of the Smart Facilities and Operations pillar, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and advancing cleaner, more resilient energy systems.”

Jeremy Crane, Group CEO of Yellow Door Energy, said: “We are honored to partner with PureHealth to bring clean electricity to its extensive network of hospitals and clinics across the UAE. Healthcare plays a vital role in societal well-being, and powering these essential facilities with clean energy supports both environmental sustainability and long-term operational resilience. With more than 1.1 terawatt-hours of clean electricity generated from our operating projects, Yellow Door Energy has the expertise to deliver multi-site solutions under master lease agreements. We look forward to supporting PureHealth in accelerating its Net Zero by 2040 commitment and contributing to the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategy.”

Under the master lease agreement, Yellow Door Energy is responsible for financing, designing, constructing, commissioning, operating, and maintaining the solar power plants across PureHealth’s UAE healthcare assets. The solar leasing model enables PureHealth to benefit from clean energy and advance its Net Zero by 2040 ambition and reinforces the group’s commitment to building a smarter, more sustainable healthcare system aligned with the UAE’s national priorities for energy efficiency, digital transformation and climate action.

This partnership reflects a broader shift toward integrated sustainability in healthcare, where clean energy, operational efficiency, and patient-centric care come together to support healthier communities and a more sustainable future.

About PUREHEALTH:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

PureHealth’s network comprises:

SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

SEHA CLINICS - Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services

Daman (The National Insurance Company) – The UAE’s leading health insurer

The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

Rafed – The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation

PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers

The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment

Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US

Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK

Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) - the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus

PureCS - A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE’s largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

To learn more, please visit www.purehealth.ae

About Yellow Door Energy:

Yellow Door Energy is the leading sustainable energy partner for businesses, serving commercial and industrial customers in the Middle East and Africa. The company’s solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) solutions enable businesses to reduce energy costs, improve power reliability and lower carbon emissions. These solutions, operating under a solar lease or power purchase agreement (PPA), directly contributing to companies’ and countries’ Net Zero targets. Yellow Door Energy’s shareholders are Actis, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Mitsui & Co., Ltd., and The Arab Energy Fund (TAEF).

www.yellowdoorenergy.com

