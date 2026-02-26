Manama, Bahrain –The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the short-term Islamic Ijara Murabaha Sukuk, has been fully subscribed by 100%.

Subscriptions worth BD 30 million were received for the BD 30 million issue, which carries a maturity of 364 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 2nd March 2026 and matures on 1st March 2027, is 4.62% compared to 4.68% of the previous issue on 26th January 2026.

The Ijara Murabaha Sukuk are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue 12IM/3 (BH00063B8872) of the short-term Ijara Murabaha Sukuk series.