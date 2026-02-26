Tanajib Gas Plant, one of the world’s largest gas plants, commences operations

Both projects reflect rapid progress in the growth of Aramco’s gas business, as company seeks to expand sales gas production capacity by approximately 80% by 2030, compared to 2021 production levels

Latest developments solidify Saudi Arabia’s position as one of the world’s leading natural gas producers and reinforce Aramco’s strong value proposition

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia – Aramco, one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, today announced major progress in its ambitious gas expansion strategy, with the start of production at Jafurah, the Middle East’s largest unconventional gas field, and the commencement of operations at Tanajib Gas Plant, one of the largest gas plants in the world.

This will contribute to Aramco’s plan to increase sales gas production capacity by approximately 80% by 2030, over 2021 production levels, reaching approximately 6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day of total gas and associated liquids production. This is expected to generate incremental operating cash flows of $12 billion to $15 billion in 2030, subject to future sales gas demand and liquids prices.

Amin H. Nasser, Aramco President & CEO, said: “Jafurah and Tanajib significantly strengthen Aramco’s gas portfolio and expand our capacity at scale. These projects are a major step forward for our company and for the Kingdom’s energy future. Gas is central to our long-term growth strategy. It is expected to generate substantial earnings, meet rising domestic demand, support development across key sectors, and deliver significant volumes of high-value liquids. Together, these investments make Aramco stronger, more diversified and better positioned to deliver sustained value to our shareholders. We value the continued leadership and support of the Ministry of Energy in advancing these strategic projects.”

Jafurah

Gas from Jafurah is expected to support the Kingdom’s broader growth ambitions across key sectors such as energy, artificial intelligence, and major industries including petrochemicals, potentially providing a significant boost to the economy and solidifying Saudi Arabia’s position as one of the world’s top 10 gas producers.

Aramco started production of the first unconventional shale gas at Jafurah in December 2025, with technology playing a key role in unlocking Jafurah’s potential and establishing it as a global benchmark for unconventional gas development. Since its inception, the project has leveraged technology to help lower drilling and stimulation costs and boost well productivity, contributing to the project’s strong economic outlook.

Covering an area of 17,000 square kilometers, Jafurah is estimated to contain 229 trillion standard cubic feet of raw gas and 75 billion stock tank barrels of condensate. By 2030, it aims to deliver 2 billion standard cubic feet of sales gas per day, 420 million standard cubic feet of ethane per day, and approximately 630,000 barrels of high-value liquids per day.

Tanajib

Tanajib Gas Plant is a key component of Aramco’s strategy to increase gas processing capabilities and diversify its energy product portfolio, helping to support long-term economic growth. Operations commenced in December 2025 and it is expected to reach a raw gas processing capacity of 2.6 billion standard cubic feet per day in 2026.

The commencement of operations at Tanajib coincided with the start of production at Aramco’s Marjan crude oil increment. The plant, which features digital integration, enhanced operational efficiency, complex project delivery, and maximum resource utilization, processes associated raw gas from crude oil production at the offshore Marjan and Zuluf oil fields.

Unlocking opportunities

Aramco’s gas expansion is expected to create thousands of direct and indirect job opportunities, potentially generating substantial added value and reinforcing Aramco’s position as a reliable energy supplier.

In addition to helping meet rising demand for natural gas, and enhancing supplies to national industries, Aramco’s gas growth strategy supports efforts to achieve a more optimal energy mix for domestic electricity production. It also advances the Kingdom’s liquid fuel displacement program, complements the Kingdom’s 2060 net-zero ambition, reinforces energy security and contributes to building a diverse national economy.

Aramco Contact Information

Media Relations: media.inquiries@aramco.com

@aramco

About Aramco

As one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, our global team is dedicated to creating impact in all that we do, from providing crucial oil supplies to developing new energy technologies. We focus on making our resources more dependable, more sustainable and more useful, helping to promote growth and productivity around the world. https://www.aramco.com

Disclaimer

The press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements relating to historical or current facts included in the press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give the Company’s current expectations and projections relating to its capital expenditures and investments, major projects, upstream and downstream performance, including relative to peers. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “intend,” “goal,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “can have,” “likely,” “should,” “could,” and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the Company’s control that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the following factors: global supply, demand and price fluctuations of oil, gas and petrochemicals; global economic conditions; competition in the industries in which Saudi Aramco operates; climate change concerns, weather conditions and related impacts on the global demand for hydrocarbons and hydrocarbon-based products; risks related to Saudi Aramco’s ability to successfully meet its ESG targets, including its failure to fully meet its GHG emissions reduction targets by 2050; conditions affecting the transportation of products; operational risk and hazards common in the oil and gas, refining and petrochemicals industries; the cyclical nature of the oil and gas, refining and petrochemicals industries; political and social instability and unrest and actual or potential armed conflicts in the MENA region and other areas; natural disasters and public health pandemics or epidemics; the management of Saudi Aramco’s growth; the management of the Company’s subsidiaries, joint operations, joint ventures, associates and entities in which it holds a minority interest; Saudi Aramco’s exposure to inflation, interest rate risk and foreign exchange risk; risks related to operating in a regulated industry and changes to oil, gas, environmental or other regulations that impact the industries in which Saudi Aramco operates; legal proceedings, international trade matters, and other disputes or agreements; and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements in this press release, as set forth in the Company’s latest periodic reports filed with the Saudi Exchange. For additional information on the potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted please see the Company’s latest periodic reports filed with the Saudi Exchange. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company’s present and future business strategies and the environment in which it will operate in the future. The information contained in the press release, including but not limited to forward-looking statements, applies only as of the date of this press release and is not intended to give any assurances as to future results. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to the press release, including any financial data or forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law or regulation. No person should construe the press release as financial, tax or investment advice. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements.