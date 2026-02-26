Manama, Bahrain: Beyon BSC (Ticker: BEYON), today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended 31 December 2025. Beyon reported net profit attributable to equity holders of BD19.3M (US$51.2M) for Q4 2025, a 17% increase from BD16.6M (US$44.0M) reported for the corresponding quarter of 2024. Earnings per share (EPS) are 11.7 fils for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 10.0 fils in Q4 2024.

Total comprehensive income attributable to equity holders in Q4 2025 was reported at BD8.7M (US$23.1M), a 54% decrease from BD19.1M (US$50.7M) in the fourth quarter of 2024, mainly due to investment fair value changes.

Operating profit in Q4 2025 of BD30.3M (US$80.4M) is 8% higher than BD28.0M (US$74.3M) reported in Q4 2024. EBITDA stands at BD50.1M (US$132.9M) in Q4 2025 and is 1% higher than BD49.6M (US$131.6M) reported in Q4 2024. Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased by 3% to BD130.4M (US$345.9M) compared to BD126.9M (US$336.6M) in Q4 2024.

For the full year of 2025, net profit attributable to equity holders of the company of BD71.3M (US$189.1M) decreased by 2% compared to BD72.8M (US$193.1M) in 2024, mainly due to additional taxes from the application of Domestic Minimum Top-up Taxes (“DMTT”), effective 1 January 2025, acquisition charges associated with the acquisitions completed in 2024 and lower interest income. Earnings per share (EPS) are 43.2 fils for the year compared to an EPS of 44.0 fils in 2024.

Total comprehensive income attributable to equity holders of the company decreased by 33% from BD100.4M (US$266.3M) in 2024 to BD67.5M (US$179.0M) in 2025 mainly due to investment fair value changes.

Operating profits increased by 1% from BD109.5M (US$290.5M) in 2024 to BD110.2M (US$292.3M) in 2025. Similarly, EBITDA increased by 3% from BD183.4M (US$486.5M) in 2024 to BD188.1M (US$498.9M) in 2025. The company maintained a healthy EBITDA margin of 38% in 2025.

Revenues for the year of BD496.6M (US$1,317.2M) increased by 8% from BD460.0M (US$1,220.2M) of revenues in 2024, mainly due to increases in mobile, fixed broadband, wholesale and digital services. Beyon grew its overall customer base by 4% YoY with a 5% increase in mobile subscribers.

Beyon’s balance sheet remains strong with total equity attributable to equity holders of the company of BD574.1M (US$1,522.8M) as of 31 December 2025, 2% higher than BD564.2M (US$1,496.6M) reported as of 31 December 2024. Total assets of BD1,305.5M (US$3,462.9M) as of 31 December 2025 are 4% higher than total assets of BD1,256.0M (US$3,331.6M) as of 31 December 2024. Net assets as of 31 December 2025 which stand at BD637.2M (US$1,690.2M) are 2% higher than BD621.8M (US$1,649.3M) reported as of 31 December 2024. The Company reported cash and bank balances of BD146.0M (US$387.3M) as of 31 December 2025.

Beyon is committed to delivering excellent returns to its shareholders and accordingly, the Board of Directors has recommended a full year cash dividend of BD53.9M (US$143.0M), at a value of 32.5 fils per share to be agreed at the Annual General Meeting, of which 13.5 fils per share was distributed during the second quarter of 2025 with the remaining 19.0 fils to be paid following the AGM in March 2026.

Financial and Operational Highlights

2025 2024 Variance Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Variance BDM US$M BDM US$M % BDM US$M BDM US$M % Gross Revenues 496.6 1,317.2 460.0 1,220.2 +8 130.4 345.9 126.9 336.6 +3 EBITDA 188.1 498.9 183.4 486.5 +3 50.1 132.9 49.6 131.6 +1 Operating Profit 110.2 292.3 109.5 290.5 +1 30.3 80.4 28.0 74.3 +8 Net Profit attributable to equity holders of the company 71.3 189.1 72.8 193.1 -2 19.3 51.2 16.6 44.0 +17 Total Comprehensive income attributable to equity holders of the company 67.5 179.0 100.4 266.3 -33 8.7 23.1 19.1 50.7 -54 Customer Base (telecom operations)* 4.6M 4.5M +4 Contribution to Revenues by International Operations 56% 54% +2% Contribution to EBITDA by International Operations 61% 54% +7%

*Excludes subscriber numbers from Sabafon, Beyon’s associate company in Yemen, and Etihad Atheeb Telecom, Beyon’s investment in Saudi Arabia.

Beyon Chairman Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa announced the fourth quarter and full year financial results for 2025, following a meeting of Beyon’s Board of Directors held on 26 February at Beyon’s headquarters in Hamala, Bahrain.

“2025 has been a year of solid financial performance resulting from a clear strategic direction across the Group, effective execution, and continued momentum in delivering our vision. The Group recorded strong revenue growth of 8% year on year, driven by sustained momentum across our mobile, fixed broadband, wholesale, and digital services businesses. EBITDA increased by 3% during the year, with healthy margins maintained, reflecting the resilience of our core operations and strong operational efficiency. Our balance sheet remains robust, supporting consistent dividend distribution in line with previous years and reinforcing our commitment to sustainable long-term value creation.”

Beyond the financial results, Shaikh Abdulla noted that 2025 was also a significant year in advancing Beyon’s evolution as a unified regional technology group with a growing international footprint. “A key milestone in 2025 was the unification of our telecommunications portfolio under the Beyon brand, including the rebrand of Umniah by Beyon in Jordan and Sure by Beyon in the Channel Islands and Isle of Man. These brand transformations strengthen alignment across our markets, unlock synergies across the Group, and present a cohesive identity that reflects our scale, capabilities, and long-term ambitions.”

“Throughout the year, Beyon also reinforced its role as a trusted partner to national entities and enterprises, supporting the Kingdom’s digital transformation priorities through strategic initiatives across artificial intelligence, cloud, data sovereignty, public safety, and digital education, including agreements signed during Gateway Gulf 2025. The Group also continued progress on flagship initiatives such as Digital City Bahrain, delivering on our purpose to accelerate digital progress in the communities we serve.”

Concluding, Shaikh Abdulla said, “As we look ahead, Beyon remains focused on accelerating digital progress through targeted investment in next-generation infrastructure, secure platforms, and innovative technologies. On behalf of the Board, I extend my sincere appreciation to our shareholders for their continued trust, to our partners and customers for their collaboration, and to our management and employees across the Group for their dedication and commitment throughout the year.”

Beyon Group CEO Andrew Kvaalseth said that 2025 was defined by disciplined execution, portfolio expansion, and strong progress across connectivity and digital growth. “Throughout the year, we strengthened group-wide synergies under a unified brand direction, continued to grow our customer base, and advanced innovation in our digital services.”

“Beyon’s digital companies continued to scale through targeted innovation and strategic partnerships. Beyon Cyber advanced the integration of artificial intelligence across its managed service portfolio, culminating in the launch of Orryx AI, an autonomous security operations platform developed by Beyon Cyber Labs. Beyon Connect strengthened its role in enabling secure digital identity solutions, supporting governments and enterprises with trusted digital onboarding and authentication capabilities. Beyon Solutions progressed Bahrain’s digital sovereignty ambitions through the Oracle Sovereign Cloud Project, alongside new agreements with Gulf Air Group, Oracle, and the Information and eGovernment Authority.”

“On the connectivity side of business, Batelco by Beyon continued to enhance its customer experience through simplified user propositions, expanded fibre capabilities, and targeted digital upgrades, reinforcing its market leadership as reflected in the Bahrain TRA (Telecommunications Regulatory Authority) 2025 market indicator report. During the year, Batelco also commissioned the Kingdom’s first White Space Data Centre, a strategic investment in world-class digital infrastructure. Umniah by Beyon strengthened its market position through enhanced digital customer engagement and AI-driven operational optimisation, while Sure by Beyon delivered solid revenue growth, supported by the successful integration of Airtel Vodafone and continued investment in next-generation networks.”

Mr Kvaalseth further noted, “Sustainability remains integral to how the Group operates, reflected in the commissioning of our second fully green, solar-powered data centre and recognition through Gartner’s 2025 Eye on Innovation Award for our Care Beyon Now initiatives.”

“As we continue to scale artificial intelligence across the Group, our focus remains firmly on empowering people alongside technology, recognising that the combination of advanced technology and strong human capability is central to delivering resilient operations and sustainable long-term value. With a diversified portfolio, a unified global brand direction, and continued investment in future-ready infrastructure, Beyon is well positioned to deliver sustainable growth and long-term value for our customers, shareholders, and the communities we serve.”

