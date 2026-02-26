Arab Finance: The consolidated net profits attributable to the shareholders of Telecom Egypt reached EGP 22.554 billion in 2025, an annual surge of 123.354% from EGP 10.098 billion, according to the financial results.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EGP) climbed to EGP 11.93 last year from EGP 4.79 in 2024.

Consolidated operating revenues hiked to EGP 106.672 billion from EGP 81.677 billion.

Meanwhile, the group recorded standalone net profits amounting to EGP 5.723 billion at the end of December 2025, up year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 2.786 billion.

Non-consolidated EPS grew to EGP 2.63 from EGP 0.96, whereas standalone revenues jumped to EGP 75.540 billion from EGP 60.674 billion.

In the nine-month period that ended on September 30th, 2025, the consolidated net profits witnessed a 96.46% YoY leap to EGP 16.968 billion when compared to EGP 8.637 billion.