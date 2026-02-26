​

King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSH) has climbed 56 positions in Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2026 ranking, securing 153rd place globally. The advancement reflects sustained institutional progress and continued improvements in care quality aligned with leading international standards.

The advancement builds on KFSH’s growing reputation as a global reference center in robotic surgery, organ transplantation, and precision medicine. In recent years, the hospital has achieved several world-first milestones, including a fully robotic liver transplant, dual ventricular assist device implantation, and the delivery of locally manufactured gene-modified T-cell therapy, reinforcing its role in shaping advanced clinical innovation.

The ranking progress also coincides with measurable operational gains. KFSH reduced average emergency admission wait times by 75%, placing it among the top five percent of high-capacity academic medical centers worldwide on this metric. The improvement reflects system-wide optimization focused on delivering high-quality care with greater efficiency and an enhanced patient experience.

This year’s ranking also included other Saudi institutions, notably Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital in Jeddah and Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare in Dhahran, underscoring the continued maturation and global visibility of the Kingdom’s healthcare sector under the Health Sector Transformation Program aligned with Saudi Vision 2030.

Newsweek’s annual ranking is based on an international survey of physicians, hospital executives, and healthcare professionals, combined with performance indicators covering quality of care, patient safety, and patient experience. The ranking is considered a leading global benchmark for hospital performance.

KFSH was also ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 12th globally among the world’s Top 250 Academic Medical Centers for 2026 by Brand Finance, and was recognized among Newsweek’s World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026.