Dubai, United Arab Emirates - New consumer research by YouGov for Revolut, the global fintech with over 70 million customers worldwide, suggests a significant opportunity to support residents with advanced money management tools and financial wellbeing solutions in a country that is a global leader in digital adoption like the UAE.

The research finds that financial capability in the UAE is largely self-driven, with 69% of residents taking the initiative to teach themselves about money management. This proactive mindset has created a strong demand for greater transparency and real-time financial insight: over half of respondents believe digital-first platforms are essential for managing international lifestyles alongside traditional banking.

Money Management: Confidence Under Pressure

Despite high digital literacy, the findings reveal that many residents still feel financially vulnerable:

46% report moderate to low confidence in managing their money.

45% say they feel stressed about money.

35% experience money-related stress frequently, including: 20% who are often stressed, and 15% who say they are always stressed about money.

Only 21% say they rarely or never feel stressed about their finances.

This highlights an opportunity to support proactive residents with intuitive tools that bring simplicity and visibility to a sophisticated financial ecosystem.

Financial Resilience: Savings Gaps Remain

The research also points to mixed levels of financial preparedness:

56% of respondents have a dedicated savings plan, indicating a strong culture of forward planning among many residents.

However, 44% do not have a structured savings plan.

In the event of income stopping:

44% say their savings would last three months or less, highlighting limited financial buffers for many households.

11% report having no savings to rely on at all.

Luckily, the UAE has taken proactive steps to strengthen financial resilience through initiatives such as MOHRE’s Involuntary Loss of Employment (ILOE) scheme, which provides temporary income protection in the event of job loss. Together with smart money management tools, such frameworks help residents build greater confidence and long-term financial stability.

Revolut’s upcoming launch in the UAE - following its in-principle approval for an SVF and RPSCS license from the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) last year - is designed to simplify this experience by offering a unified view of spending, saving, and money movement all in one app.

Ambareen Musa, CEO of GCC at Revolut, commented: “The UAE is a highly dynamic market. Residents are proactive, yet many still face the stress of managing fragmented finances across multiple providers. Our goal is to complement the existing ecosystem by offering a single point of visibility - empowering users with the access they need to feel confident in every financial decision.”