Expanding Inclusive, CPD-Aligned Digital Learning Across the Arab Region

Strengthening Capacity Development in Support of the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The International Center for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA) and FAO elearning Academy have highlighted measurable results from their ongoing collaboration to expand certified, multilingual digital learning in agriculture, food systems and natural resource management.

The collaboration between ICBA and the FAO elearning Academy began in August 2020, with the aim of expanding access to certified, multilingual digital learning. In 2022, ICBA launched its E-learning platform, which has since engaged approximately 1,200 learners from 70 countries across 12 specialized topics, including four offered in Arabic. All ICBA courses are UK Continuing Professional Development certified, ensuring structured, competency-based learning aligned with internationally recognized standards.

As part of the collaboration, two FAO E-learning Academy courses were made available in Arabic to enhance accessibility for professionals across Arabic-speaking countries . In addition, 49 FAO courses, including 43 in English and 6 in Arabic, were integrated into ICBA’s digital learning platform to benefit professionals in the region.

The FAO elearning Academy has reached almost 2 million professionals worldwide and offers more than 1,000 multilingual courses free of charge, as a global public good. Its portfolio supports food and nutrition security, sustainable natural resource management and the achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Dr. Tarifa A. Al Zaabi, Director General of ICBA, said: “E-learning is a strategic enabler of sustainable agricultural transformation. Through our collaboration with the FAO E-learning Academy, we supported the development of courses in the Arabic language, recognizing the importance of delivering knowledge in diverse languages to effectively serve stakeholders across the MENA region. In today’s digitally connected world, particularly among younger, technology-savvy generations, learning platforms must be accessible, inclusive and digitally enabled. By integrating multilingual FAO courses into ICBA’s digital platform and embedding them within programmes such as AWLA, we are strengthening institutional capacity and expanding equitable learning opportunities for women and men, professionals and farmers of all ages, across arid and climate-vulnerable regions.”

Cristina Petracchi, Head of the FAO E-learning Academy, added: “The FAO elearning Academy is committed to delivering high-quality, certified and multilingual learning opportunities, as a global public good. Our collaboration with ICBA enhances regional outreach and strengthens the transfer of critical competencies needed to advance food security, sustainable natural resource management and the Sustainable Development Goals. Strategic partnerships, such as this are fundamental to strengthen long-term institutional capacity and ensuring that the transfer of knowledge and competencies translates into measurable impact on the ground.”

The collaboration also includes ICBA’s contribution to the Arabic version of the FAO E-learning Academy’s guide on E-learning Methodologies and Good Practices, supporting the adoption of advanced digital learning approaches and standards, across the Arab region.

Together, ICBA and the FAO E-learning Academy continue to advance inclusive, certified and competency-based learning solutions that empower professionals, strengthen institutions and support resilient agricultural systems worldwide.

About ICBA

Established by the Government of the United Arab Emirates and the Islamic Development Bank, the International Center for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA) is a unique international not-for-profit applied research-for-development center. The center’s approach integrates strategic alliances, technical expertise, and knowledge empowerment to co-create innovative solutions for sustainable livelihoods and food security in saline and arid environments. The center’s research is at the nexus of soil, water, crops, and climate to prevent, manage and recover from salinity in agricultural lands. Through this holistic and integrated approach, ICBA strives to make a lasting positive impact on the lives and livelihoods of farming communities, ensuring their resilience and contributing to a more sustainable future for all. www.biosaline.org

About the FAO elearning Academy

The FAO elearning Academy offers multilingual certified e-learning courses, free of charge, as a global public good, for professionals working in food and nutrition security, social and economic development, animal health and livestock, antimicrobial resistance, and sustainable management of natural resources, and is the result of a collaborative effort involving over 500 partners throughout the world https://elearning.fao.org/mod/partner/view.php?id=4704

The FAO elearning Academy has now reached a global audience of over 1 million professionals throughout the world, benefiting from its courses!

The overall objective of the Academy is “universal education” offered as a global public good, to everyone, at any time and everywhere in the world, thus promoting gender and social equality in the access to education... Education as a Human Right!

